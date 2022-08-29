Rebels, Blazers swap NHL prospect defencemen

The Red Deer Rebels and Kamloops Blazers swapped NHL-drafted defencemen Monday morning.

Red Deer has acquired Buffalo Sabres prospect Mats Lindgren in exchange for Minnesota Wild draftee Kyle Masters and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Lindgren, from North Vancouver, B.C., notched 44 points (5G-39A) for the Blazers during the 2021-22 WHL season, adding seven helpers in 17 WHL Playoffs contests. He was selected by Buffalo in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Masters, who hails from Edmonton, Alta., scored three times, totalling 14 points for the Rebels this past season, adding two assists in Red Deer’s 10 post-season outings.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and will join fellow 2021 Wild selection Caedan Bankier with the Blazers.

“We are excited to add a player like Kyle to our team,” commented Kamloops general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston. “Kyle plays a well-rounded, 200ft game and we believe he will be a great fit with our group to our defense.”

Lindgren was originally selected by the Blazers with the seventh-overall selection in the 2019 WHL Draft, and has registered 61 points (6G-55A) in 111 WHL regular season and playoff games.

Masters was the 16th-overall selection by Red Deer in the 2018 WHL Draft; he has totalled 29 points (5G-24A) over 119 WHL regular season and playoff contests.