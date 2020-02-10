Rebels’ Anders named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels goaltender Ethan Anders has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 9, 2020.

In 120 minutes of action, Anders posted a 1-1-0-0 record while also maintaining a 1.00 goals-against average, stopping 76 of 78 shots for a 0.974 save percentage, and recording one shutout.

Anders’ week began Friday with a 35-save performance in a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings. Anders made 15 saves in the first, 10 in the second, and 10 more in the third, keeping the Rebels in contention until the dying seconds of regulation. For his efforts, Anders was named the second star of the game.

Saturday, Anders delivered a 41-save shutout in a 3-0 win at home over the Calgary Hitmen for his first clean sheet of the season. Anders made 10 saves in the first, 16 in the second, and 15 in the third for the shutout. He was named the first star of the game, the WHL’s first star of the night, and the CHL Player of the Night for his performance.

Through 28 games this season, the 19-year-old Anders has posted a 9-15-0-2 record, 3.94 GAA, 0.885 SV%, and one shutout. The 6-foot-1, 171-pound product of Pilot Butte, Sask. was originally listed by the Rebels and has compiled a 47-56-10-4 record, 3.27 GAA, 0.901 SV%, and four shutouts in 127 WHL regular season games.

The Rebels will begin their B.C. Division road trip on Tuesday, February 11 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they take on the Victoria Royals at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

February 3 – February 9: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

January 27 – February 2: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

