Rebels advance to Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

For the second consecutive spring, the Red Deer Rebels have advanced to the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs.

Red Deer defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-5 in overtime Friday to win their First Round series in five games; Anaheim Ducks prospect Ben King scored the deciding goal 4:56 into extra time.

The Rebels, Central Division Champions for the first time in 12 years, earned the second seed in the First Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien after finishing the regular season with a 43-19-3-3 record.

New York Rangers prospect Jayden Grubbe paced the Red Deer offence in the First Round versus Calgary, leading the Club with 10 points (1G-9A).

2023 NHL Draft prospect Kai Uchacz, who led the Rebels with 50 goals during the regular season, again finished tops among Red Deer skaters in the First Round, scoring four times over the five-game series versus the Hitmen.

In goal, rookie netminder Kyle Kelsey appeared in every contest, posting a 4-1 record and .938 save percentage including a shutout in Game 1 of the series March 31.

The Rebels now await their Second Round opponent, and stand as the only Central Division Club to advance to the next round of the post-season.