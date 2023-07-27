Rebels add forward Carson Latimer in trade with Wild
The Red Deer Rebels have acquired 20-year-old forward Carson Latimer from the Wenatchee Wild.
The two Clubs announced the transaction Thursday. In exchange, the Wild receive a fifth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft as well as a conditional third-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
Latimer, who hails from Surrey, B.C., put up 40 points (14G-26A) in 53 contests with the Prince Albert Raiders and Winnipeg ICE this past season, adding six points (4G-2A) in 14 playoff games as the ICE reached the WHL Championship Series.
He was named the WHL Central Division Rookie of the Year as a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021.
Originally selected by the Oil Kings in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Latimer has totalled 97 points (38G-59A) in 143 career WHL contests.
We have a trade to announce!#RDREBELS I #WHL
— Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) July 27, 2023
We have player movement today, as 2003-born forward Carson Latimer heads to @Rebelshockey.
We wish Carson all further success on and off the ice as his career continues 🤝
🔁 https://t.co/jcSjUuAxDl#RestoreTheRoarWHLstyle pic.twitter.com/hXsnnqxPdR
— Wenatchee Wild (@WHLwild_) July 27, 2023