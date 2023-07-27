Rebels add forward Carson Latimer in trade with Wild

The Red Deer Rebels have acquired 20-year-old forward Carson Latimer from the Wenatchee Wild.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Thursday. In exchange, the Wild receive a fifth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft as well as a conditional third-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Latimer, who hails from Surrey, B.C., put up 40 points (14G-26A) in 53 contests with the Prince Albert Raiders and Winnipeg ICE this past season, adding six points (4G-2A) in 14 playoff games as the ICE reached the WHL Championship Series.

He was named the WHL Central Division Rookie of the Year as a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021.

Originally selected by the Oil Kings in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Latimer has totalled 97 points (38G-59A) in 143 career WHL contests.

