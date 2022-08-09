Rebels acquire veteran forward Craig Armstrong

The Red Deer Rebels have acquired forward Craig Armstrong from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a trio of draft picks.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Tuesday. In exchange, Prince George receives a second-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

This past season Armstrong, who hails from Crossfield, Alta., put up 35 points (12G-23A), appearing in all but one of Prince George’s 68 regular season games. He also made his WHL Playoffs debut for the Cougars this spring, making two appearances in the Club’s first round series with the Portland Winterhawks.

The 19-year-old was originally selected ninth-overall by Prince George in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 157 WHL regular season and playoff games, all with the Cougars, he has totalled 56 points.