Rebels acquire forward Stevenson from Blades

The Red Deer Rebels have acquired 20-year-old forward Blake Stevenson from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Thursday.

Stevenson, a product of Calgary, Alta., recorded 14 points (7G-7A) in 24 games with Saskatoon during the 2020-21 WHL season, including a four-point effort (2G-2A) March 14, 2021 against the Regina Pats.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound forward was originally selected by the Tri-City Americans in the fourth round (68th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 112 WHL regular season games, he has registered 48 total points (25G-23A).