Rangers prospect Korczak named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors forward Ryder Korczak has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending May 15, 2022.

The New York Rangers prospect recorded seven points (1G-6A) to lead all WHL skaters in scoring over the past seven days while also recording a 73 per cent face-off efficiency from his 73 face-off attempts during that span.

The 19-year-old began his week with a pair of assists Tuesday, May 10 as the Warriors recorded a 3-2 win versus the Winnipeg ICE in Game 3 of their Second Round series.

He added three helpers the following night, factoring in on all three Moose Jaw goals in Game 4.

Korczak, who hails from Yorkton, Sask., finished his week with a goal and an assist Friday, May 13, opening the scoring 46 seconds into Game 5 while adding a helper late in period two.

He completed the 2022 WHL Playoffs tops among Moose Jaw skaters in assists (10), points (13) and power-play assists (three).

Korczak was selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The Rangers signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract in a transaction announced earlier today.

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound forward was originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft before being acquired by the Warriors in May of 2019. In 221 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances with Calgary and Moose Jaw, Korczak has totalled 195 points (59G-136A).

