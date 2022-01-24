Rangers prospect Garand named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 23, 2022.

Garand, a prospect of the New York Rangers, posted a 1.50 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in a pair of victories versus the Prince George Cougars.

The product of Victoria, B.C. started his week with a 31-save performance Friday, January 21 as the Blazers posted a 5-1 victory at Prince George.

Garand then stopped 23 shots Saturday, January 22 as Kamloops marked its return to the Sandman Centre with a 3-2 win over the Cougars.

The 19-year-old was previously named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 7, 2021. He also earned WHL Goaltender of the Month honours for the month of November.

He currently leads the WHL with a 2.04 goals-against average and is tied for top spot among WHL goaltenders with 19 wins this season.

Garand was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 116 career WHL regular season appearances, all with the Blazers, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound netminder has compiled a 75-28-4-2 record, to go along with a 2.33 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, signing his entry-level contract in December of 2021.

Garand and the Kamloops Blazers are scheduled to play four games this coming week, beginning with a home contest Wednesday, January 26 versus the Vancouver Giants (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.