Rangers prospect Garand named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 7, 2021.

The New York Rangers prospect posted a 2-0-0-0 record to go along with a 0.50 goals-against average, .980 save percentage and one shutout for the Blazers this past week, helping Kamloops extend its winning streak to seven games.

Garand turned aside 27 shots in a 7-1 Blazers victory over the Portland Winterhawks Wednesday, November 3, before stopping all 22 shots he faced two nights later in his hometown of Victoria, B.C., as Kamloops knocked off the Victoria Royals 6-0.

Friday’s shutout was the 10th of Garand’s WHL career. All 10 clean sheets have come against B.C. Division opponents.

Garand, who was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, has compiled a 9-1-0-0 record, 1.91 goals-against average and .925 save percentage to start the 2021-22 WHL campaign. His nine victories are the most among WHL netminders, while his two shutouts have him tied for the WHL lead.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound goaltender was originally selected by the Blazers in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 101 career WHL regular season games, all with Kamloops, Garand holds a 65-23-4-2 record to go along with a 2.36 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

Garand and the Blazers are back in action Wednesday, November 10 when they visit the Kelowna Rockets (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place).

