Rangers prospect Garand named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers netminder Dylan Garand has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of November.

The New York Rangers prospect posted a 7-1-0-0 November record along with a 1.25 goals-against average, a .956 save percentage, and one shutout, helping Kamloops improve its regular season record to 17-2-0-0.

Five of Garand’s November victories, including his last four outings, were recorded away from home including a 41-save effort November 27 at Everett.

The 19-year-old product of Victoria, B.C. registered his 10th career WHL shutout November 5, turning aside 22 shots in his hometown against the Victoria Royals.

Garand was one of two WHL goaltenders named to the final roster for Hockey Canada’s entry at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. He is also one of two WHL returnees from the Canadian squad that won a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound goaltender was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Garand was originally selected by the Blazers in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 107 career WHL games, all with Kamloops, he holds a 70-24-4-2 record, a 2.31 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Garand and the Blazers are next in action Friday, December 3 when they pay a visit to the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).

