Rangers prospect Boyko named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kelowna Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 5, 2023.

The New York Rangers prospect posted a 51-save shutout in his lone appearance of the week, a performance that marked the most saves in a shutout victory by any WHL goaltender during the 2022-23 Regular Season.

The product of Drumheller, Alta. helped his Rockets to a 4-0 victory Saturday, February 4 versus the Prince Albert Raiders, earning First Star honours in a contest that saw him stop 21 shots on goal in the third period alone.

It was the 20-year-old’s second shutout of the 2022-23 season and first on home ice as a member of the Rockets.

Boyko was originally selected by the Tri-City Americans in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft and acquired by Kelowna via trade in November of 2021. He holds a career 52-60-4-5 record, 3.55 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and five shutouts across 130 WHL regular season appearances with the Americans and Rockets.

He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in October of 2022.

Talyn Boyko and the Kelowna Rockets are next in action Tuesday, February 7 when they open a two-game road series versus the Prince George Cougars (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).