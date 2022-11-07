Rangers prospect Boyko named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kelowna Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 6, 2022.

Boyko stopped 44 shots in his lone start of the week, posting a 1.00 goals-against average and .978 save percentage as Kelowna upended the Kamloops Blazers 3-1 Saturday, November 5.

The 20-year-old stopped all 38 shots he faced in the second and third periods of Saturday’s contest, for his efforts he was named the game’s First Star.

Hailing from Drumheller, Alta., Boyko has posted a 2-2-0-0 record, 2.97 goals-against average and .922 save percentage since being returned to the Rockets by the New York Rangers.

He was originally selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with New York this past October.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the Tri-City Americans in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft and was acquired by the Kelowna Rockets in November of 2021. In 106 career WHL regular season games with the Americans and Rockets, Boyko owns a 45-45-3-5 record, a 3.53 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and three shutouts.

Talyn Boyko and the Kelowna Rockets are next in action Wednesday, November 9 when they play host to the Prince George Cougars (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.