Raiders unveil specialty jerseys in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Prince Albert, Sask. – The Prince Albert Raiders are excited to unveil their specialty jerseys for Friday’s game against the Moose Jaw Warriors in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

All of the jerseys will be available via auctions at 32auctions.com, beginning on Tuesday, March 10 (1 p.m. CT). Bidding starts at $250 with a buy now option for $450. The minimum bid increment is $15.

The online portion of the auction closes on Friday, March 13 (9 a.m. CT). Any jerseys not bought outright will carry on to a silent auction at Friday night’s game. The highest bid from the online auction will carry over to the silent auction, which will close at the 5:00 mark of the third period.

Jerseys purchased will be available for pickup beginning on Tuesday, March 17. Shipping is available for a $15 charge.

Tickets for Friday night’s game are available at the Raiders Office and at raiderhockey.com. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

The Raiders are excited to unveil their specialty jerseys for Friday's game presented by @MannNorthway. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds being donated to @CFCanada. 📲Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/KceK98VQRM#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/knJy5UYmgj — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) March 9, 2020