Raiders to wear Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle themed jerseys for RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network

The Prince Albert Raiders are thrilled to unveil the jersey and game night details for their Nickelodeon-themed promotional night sponsored by RE/MAX.

Earlier this year the Western Hockey League unveiled a brand-new charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX, partnering with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids & family brand Nickelodeon. This partnership is in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.

On December 30, the Raiders will wear specially designed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle jerseys for their game vs. the Regina Pats.

The jerseys will be auctioned off online, starting December 12, with all proceeds being donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

In addition to watching the Raiders play in these special edition jerseys, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive scratch cards for their chance to win various prizes including a team-autographed jersey, autographed pucks, prize packages from the Raiders & RE/MAX, and various discounts to the Raiders Team Store. Continuing with the theme of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there will also be Pizza specials available at the concessions and a Karate demonstration in the Ches Leach Lounge in the first intermission. Throughout the game fans will have the chance to prove their knowledge of the Ninja Turtles and compete in both in stand and intermission on ice contests.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations

Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children’s Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional companies and donors. Together, we represent 13 of Canada’s children’s hospitals where the greatest challenges are tackled; our hospitals see the most critical cases. Your contribution helps your local children’s hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast.