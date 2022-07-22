Raiders tab Truitt for head coaching position

The Prince Albert Raiders have named Jeff Truitt as the 15th head coach in franchise history.

The Club announced Truitt’s hiring Friday morning.

Truitt, who hails from Moose Jaw, Sask., has been an assistant coach with the Raiders for the past four seasons.

“Prince Albert is a great franchise, and we’ve had a long list of great coaches that have made their way through here,” Truitt said. “To be selected as the new head coach is certainly a feather in my cap, and I look forward to continuing the tradition of the team we’ve been since I joined the team (in 2018).”

“It was really a no-brainer,” Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said. “Just when you look at the quality person Jeff is, the work ethic, the integrity, the passion, I think we have a great coach. He’s someone who can bring our players and our staff along and provide great leadership. The new chapter of the Prince Albert Raiders started (Friday), and we’re all pretty excited.”

The 57-year-old has a lengthy WHL coaching history, spending 21 years on staffs with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Kelowna Rockets, Red Deer Rebels and Prince Albert Raiders.

Truitt won WHL Championships with Lethbridge (1997), Kelowna (2003, 2005) and Prince Albert (2019), also capturing a Memorial Cup title with the Rockets in 2004.

He previously served as a WHL head coach for three seasons with Kelowna from 2004-05 through 2006-07. He holds a career .583 winning percentage in 253 games as a WHL bench boss.

Truitt takes over behind the Prince Albert bench from Marc Habscheid, who accepted a head coaching position in Europe earlier this month.

“I’ve had some pretty good teachers, with Marc (Habscheid) being one,” Truitt added. “It’s cool, with the same schedule that this happened in Kelowna and now Prince Albert. With Marc in Kelowna, we won a Memorial Cup, and here in PA, we won the league championship and went to the Memorial Cup again. It’s pretty cool that way to see the parallel between the two. I just can’t say enough about the teachings that Marc gave all of us.”