Raiders sign seventh-overall pick Meunier to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

The Prince Albert Raiders have signed 2023 seventh-overall selection Ty Meunier to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

“I’ve heard really great things about the organization,” Meunier said. “I’ve heard it’s a great hockey town and that the rink fills up and it’s loud every night. It’s an honour to be selected and to sign with this organization.”

Meunier, a product of St. Albert, Alta., spent the 2022-23 season with the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA squad, registering 88 points (54G-34A) in 32 games. He added another nine points (3G-6A) in eight playoff games.

“I’m really dedicated and focused on hockey,” Meunier said. “I’m driven and dialled in on the job, but I like to have fun at the same time. As a hockey player, I skate well, have good vision, and I put the puck in the net well. I think I make my teammates around me better.”

A 5-foot-7, 142-pound forward, Meunier is the third of three Raiders first-round picks to sign WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements this week.

The Raiders previously announced the signing of first-overall pick Daxon Rudolph and second-overall pick Riley Boychuk on Monday.

The signing of Meunier marks the eighth player from the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospect Draft to commit to the WHL with the signing of a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.