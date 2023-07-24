Raiders sign Macias and Kubiesa to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements

The Prince Albert Raiders announced Monday that 2023 CHL Import Draft selections Krzyzstof Macias and Matej Kubiesa have signed WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with the team. Macias was the 15th overall pick in this year’s Import Draft, while Kubiesa was taken in the second round, 75th overall.

Macias spent last season with HC Vitkovice U20, where he suited up in 44 games and tallied 52 points (28G-24A). He also represented Team Poland at the 2023 Division 1, Group B World Junior Championship, where he registered 10 points (7G-3A) in five games. In Poland’s final game of the tournament against Korea, he scored four goals while adding another three assists as part of an 11-2 win.

“We’re adding a mature player, one who can play in all situations,” Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said. “He’s a bigger, stronger guy. He’s a balanced scorer and he can play on both sides of the ice. We’re excited about that. I think he can add some scoring depth to our team, and we’re really excited to be adding him to the fold.”

Kubiesa spent 2022-23 playing in two different countries, splitting time between Sweden and Czechia. He played for the Malmo Redhawks J18 program in Sweden, where he put together 15 points (8G-7A) in 17 games.

“He’s a younger player with tremendous speed and one on one skill,” Hunt added. “He plays with energy and has a physical presence. We think he will fit in nicely with our group this year and beyond. Matej shows the ability to play with compete and physicality, and the fans are going to be pretty excited to see him play.”

He also suited up in 12 games for HC Ocelari Trinec U17, tallying 16 points (7G-9A). He exploded in 14 playoff games with the team, scoring 13 goals while adding ten assists. In the 2021-22 season with the same team, Kubiesa totaled 40 points (21G-19A) in just 25 games. He suited up in four games with the U20 team as well in 2022-23, where he scored one goal.

Kubiesa represented Czechia on the national stage as well, playing at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he notched an assist in six games.