Raiders sign Luke Moroz to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Prince Albert, Sask. – The Prince Albert Raiders have signed forward Luke Moroz to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Moroz, who hails from Grand Coulee, Sask., was selected 15th overall by the Raiders in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Moroz recorded 108 points (47G-61A) in 27 games with the Prairie Storm in Saskatchewan’s U15 AA Hockey League in scoring this past season.

“He’s a high IQ player, he sees the play before it’s going and the puck always seems to find him,” said Raiders Director of Personnel Bruno Zarrillo, “He’ll be an elite forward as he ages and matures through our program.”

Moroz is the first Saskatchewan-born player the Raiders have selected in the first round of the WHL Draft since Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan was picked third-overall by Prince Albert in 2018.

He is one of four Saskatchewan-born players of the thirteen players selected by the Raiders in the Prospect Draft.