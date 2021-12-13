Raiders sign Cole Peardon to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Prince Albert, Sask. – The Prince Albert Raiders are proud to announce the signing of forward Cole Peardon to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Peardon, a product of Outlook, Sask., was selected 13th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We’re very excited. He’s a big, strong power forward and plays a 200-foot game,” said Raiders Director of Player Personnel Bruno Zarrillo during the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. “He fits right in [with] the kind of team we want to build here, and make a regroup for the future and try to win more championships.”

Listed at 6-foot-0 and 174 pounds, Peardon has scored six goals and added 13 assists in 21 games during his rookie season with the Saskatoon Blazers in the Saskatchewan Under-18 AAA Hockey League. Earlier this year, he posted three goals and three assists in five games at the 2021 WHL Cup for Team Saskatchewan.

Peardon is the first prospect from the Raiders’ 2021 WHL Prospects Draft class to sign his Standard Player Agreement.