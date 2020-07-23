Raiders sign CHL Import selection Uladzislau Shyla

Prince Albert, SK – The Prince Albert Raiders have signed 2003-born forward Uladzislau Shyla to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Shyla was selected 45th overall in June’s CHL Import Draft. He is listed at 5-foot-9 and 147 pounds.

Hailing from Minsk, Belarus, Shyla scored 10 goals and added nine assists in 55 games for the U18 Belarus team in Belarus’ Extraliga B. He added an assist in six games at the Belarus Cup.

“We’re excited to have Uladzislau commit to our program, think Uladzislau a really smart player,” said Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt.

“He is a really smart player, a strong skater, plays a responsible 200-ft game. We’re excited to have him come to Prince Albert and start working with our group.”

Season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign are now available as the Raiders will celebrate their 50th season of play. The Early Bird Deadline has been extended to Friday, July 31. Ticket information is available here.

The WHL is targeting a return date of October 2. For more information on the WHL’s Return to Play Protocol, click here.

The Raiders have signed 2020 #CHLImportDraft pick Uladzislau Shyla to a WHL Standard Player Agreement! 📲Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/CmhofWwecs#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/f3YZwkxbvH — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) July 23, 2020