MENU
Click For More Info!
July 8, 2021

Raiders sign 2021 CHL Import Draft pick Tikhon Chayka

prince albert raiders whl transactions
Prince Albert Raiders
by
Prince Albert Raiders
Ryan McCullough / HHOF-IIHF Images

Prince Albert, Sask. – The Prince Albert Raiders have signed 2003-born Belarusian goaltender Tikhon Chayka to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Chayka was selected 53rd overall in last week’s CHL Import Draft.

A product of Minsk, Belarus, Chayka is listed at 6’0 and 154 lbs. At the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas, he saw action in three games. He finished the tournament with a 2-1-0 record, 2.67 goals-against average and a 0.911 save percentage. His goals-against was the third best in the tournament. Chayka was named one of Belarus’ top-three players in the U18 World Championship.

Chayka spent last season with Team Belarus U18 in Belarus’ Extraliga B, posting a 3.60 goals-against average and a 0.870 save percentage in 29 appearances.

 

More News
1:37
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Michael Milne
11 hours ago
0:48
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Kyle Masters
13 hours ago
Hockey Canada names 17 WHL players to roster for National Men's Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp
14 hours ago
1:47
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Ryder Korczak
15 hours ago
11 WHL Alumni win 2021 Stanley Cup Championship with Tampa Bay Lightning
16 hours ago
0:56
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #16 – Wyrostok vs. Massier
16 hours ago