Raiders’ Protas named WHL Eastern Conference Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Aliaksei Protas, forward of the Prince Albert Raiders, has been named the WHL Eastern Conference Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year and nominee for the Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year) presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

The Washington Capitals prospect enjoyed a strong second season in the WHL with the Raiders. Powering his team to their second-straight East Division title, Protas ranked ninth in league scoring with 80 points (31G-49A) while incurring just eight minutes in penalties, the fewest of the top-50 scorers from the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

A 6-foot-6, 210-pound product of Vitebsk, Belarus, the 19-year-old Protas posted career-best totals in goals, assists, and points. As part of his goal total, Protas scored nine power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and seven game-winning goals. During the season, Protas recorded 21 points (8G-13A) on a 12-game point streak.

Protas was selected 26th overall by the Raiders at the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft and won a WHL Championship in 2019 with the Raiders. Protas has appeared in 119 WHL regular season games, recording 120 points (42G-78A) and has accrued just 12 penalty minutes during that span. He has also appeared in 23 WHL playoff games, recording 22 points (12G-10A) and incurring six penalty minutes.

Last week, Protas was named to the WHL’s Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. The Capitals chose Protas in the third round, 91st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Most Sportsmanlike Players of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Brad Hornung Trophy for WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year will be announced on Thursday, May 14.

A rising star for the Regina Pats, Hornung’s career was cut short after the forward was paralyzed from the waist down following a hit in a game on March 1, 1987.

Since then, Hornung’s courageous attitude and inspirational message of perseverance has kept his connection with the game of hockey strong. A former amateur scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hornung has become a staple in hockey rinks throughout Saskatchewan. His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Pats.

Noted for his talent, desire and sportsmanlike attitude, the Brad Hornung Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year is awarded annually to the player that combines those same attributes.

Winners of the Brad Hornung Trophy / WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors

2017-18: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos

2016-17: Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16: Tyler Soy, Victoria Royals

2014-15: Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2012-13: Dylan Wruck, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011-12: Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings

2010-11: Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors

2008-09: Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2007-08: Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006-07: Aaron Gagnon, Seattle Thunderbirds

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2004-05: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003-04: Nigel Dawes, Kootenay ICE

2002-03: Boyd Gordon, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Ian White Swift Current Broncos

2000-01: Matt Kinch, Calgary Hitmen

1999-00: Trent Hunter, Prince George Cougars



