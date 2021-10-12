Raiders, Pats combine for two-player swap

The Prince Albert Raiders and Regina Pats hooked up on a one-for-one deal Tuesday. The Raiders acquired 18-year-old forward Sloan Stanick in exchange for 18-year-old defenceman Adam McNutt.

Stanick brings some offensive punch to the Prince Albert lineup. The product of Rapid City, Man. has put up four points (2G-2A) in five outings with the Pats this season.

“Sloan is a versatile player that we believe can play anywhere in the top six of our lineup and play in all situations,” said Prince Albert Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt.

McNutt meanwhile, made four appearances with the Raiders to begin the 2021-22 WHL campaign, registering two penalty minutes and four shots on goal.

“We are getting a right-shot defenceman who plays a physical game,” said Regina Pats GM and VP of Hockey Operations John Paddock. “We look forward to him joining our organization.”

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound Stanick was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2018 WHL Draft by the Everett Silvertips, and acquired by the Pats in 2019. In 78 career WHL games, all with Regina, he has amassed 14 points (5G-9A).

McNutt, who hails from Saskatoon, Sask., was selected by Prince Albert in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound blueliner has recorded three points (1G-2A) in 26 WHL games.

