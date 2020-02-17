Raiders’ Paddock named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Max Paddock has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 16, 2020.

Across 120 minutes of action, Paddock posted a 2-0-0-0 record, a 0.50 goals-against average, stopped 39 of 40 shots for a 0.975 save percentage, and recorded one shutout. With the wins, the Raiders control the top spot in the WHL’s East Division with a record of 30-16-5-4 through 55 games.

Paddock’s week began Friday with a 13-save shutout in a 5-0 win against the Swift Current Broncos on home ice. The following night, Paddock returned to the crease and turned aside 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 win against the Brandon Wheat Kings, earning second-star honours in the contest. Paddock made 11 saves on 12 shots in the first, then stopped all 15 shots through the final 40 minutes to complete the win.

The 6-foot-2, 167-pound goaltender from Brandon, Man. has thrived with the Raiders. In 12 games, Paddock has posted an 8-2-0-2 record, 1.48 GAA, 0.944 SV%, and two shutouts. Across 41 games this season with the Regina Pats and Raiders, Paddock has compiled an 18-15-3-4 record, 2.76 GAA, 0.915 SV%, and four shutouts. Paddock is currently tied for third in the WHL in shutouts.

Originally selected in the 10th round, 212th overall, at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft by the Pats, the 19-year-old Paddock has appeared in 126 WHL regular season games. In that time, he’s accumulated a 52-51-5-7 record, 3.08 GAA, 0.904 SV%, and six shutouts.

The Raiders return to action on Tuesday, February 18 (7 p.m. CT), hosting the Regina Pats at the Art Hauser Centre.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

February 10 – February 16: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

February 3 – February 9: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

January 27 – February 2: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

