Raiders’ Paddock named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Max Paddock has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 2, 2020.

In two games, Paddock recorded a pair of wins while maintaining a 0.50 goals-against average, stopping 35 of 36 shots for a 0.972 save percentage, and recording a shutout. With a 7-0-1-3 record in their past 11 games, the Raiders have returned to the top spot in the WHL’s East Division, opening up a four-point lead on the Winnipeg ICE.

Paddock’s week began Wednesday with a 17-save shutout against the Victoria Royals in a 3-0 win at the Art Hauser Centre. Paddock made four saves in each of the first and second periods followed by nine saves in the third. He was named the third star of the game and the second star of the night in the WHL for his performance.

Friday Paddock made 18 saves in a 4-1 win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in northern Saskatchewan. He made six saves in the first, eight in the second, and four in the third to earn the victory.

The 19-year-old from Brandon, Man. has yet to lose in regulation since joining the Raiders from the Regina Pats on January 9, 2020. In seven games, he’s posted a 5-0-0-2 record, 1.38 GAA, 0.946 SV%, and one shutout. In 36 games between the Pats and Raiders this season, Paddock has compiled a 15-13-3-4 record, 2.92 GAA, 0.911 SV%, and three shutouts.

Paddock was chosen in the 10th round, 212th overall, by the Pats at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. In 121 WHL regular season games, he’s posted a 49-49-5-7 record, 3.15 GAA, 0.903 SV%, and five shutouts.

Beginning their final road trip through Alberta for the remainder of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, the Raiders will battle the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Canalta Centre on Wednesday, February 5 (7 p.m. MT).

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

January 27 – February 2: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds



About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.