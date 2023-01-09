Raiders netminder Hildebrand named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 8, 2023.

Hildebrand posted a 2-0-0-0 record across two starts last week to go along with a 1.50 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.

The product of Martensville, Sask. began his week by turning aside 32 shots Friday, January 6 as his Raiders slipped past the Red Deer Rebels 2-1.

Hildebrand was named First Star in Friday’s contest.

The 18-year-old turned in an 18-save performance the following evening as Prince Albert upended the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-2.

Originally selected by the Raiders in the 13th round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Hildebrand holds a career 5-9-3-0 record, 3.51 goals-against average, .874 save percentage across 22 WHL regular season appearances.

Max Hildebrand and the Prince Albert Raiders return to action Tuesday, January 10 when they play host to the Portland Winterhawks (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre).