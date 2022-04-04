Raiders netminder Chaika named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Tikhon Chaika has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 3, 2022.

The 19-year-old posted a 2-1-0-0 record this past week along with a 1.34 goals-against average and .949 save percentage, helping the Raiders stay in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase with two weeks remaining in the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

The product of Minsk, Belarus started his week with a 34-save effort Wednesday, March 30 as Prince Albert upended the Brandon Wheat Kings 2-1. Chaika was named the game’s second star.

After making 15 stops in a setback to Brandon Friday, April 1, Chaika turned in a 25-save performance Saturday, April 2 as the Raiders defeated the Regina Pats 6-1.

The 6-foot-1, 161-pound puck-stopper leads all WHL goaltenders in minutes played (1,736) since January 1 and is tied for third in the League in shutouts (three) during that span.

Chaika was originally selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 47 career WHL regular season games, all with Prince Albert, he holds a 20-19-3-1 record, a 2.85 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and three shutouts.

Chaika and the Prince Albert Raiders are next in action Friday, April 8 when they visit the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre).

