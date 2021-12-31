Raiders, Hurricanes complete three-player swap

The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired defenceman Trevor Thurston and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Tyson Laventure and blueliner Ross Stanley.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Friday afternoon.

Thurston, who hails from Delta, B.C., has compiled seven points (3G-4A) in 24 outings with Lethbridge this season.

Originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, the 19-year-old has tallied a total of 33 points (11G-22A) in the WHL.

“We are excited to add Trevor to our mix,” said Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt. “He’s a mobile, aggressive defender. He will bring grit, leadership, and stability to our back end.”

Laventure, a Lloydminster, Alta. product, was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft. This season, he has collected 14 points (5G-9A) in 23 contests.

Stanley, from Edson, Alta., has made 19 appearances with Prince Albert and the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2021-22 WHL season. The 17-year-old was originally selected in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft by the Oil Kings.

TRADE: The #WHLCanes have acquired 2003-born forward Tyson Laventure and 2004-born defenseman Ross Stanley from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for 2002-born defenseman Trevor Thurston and a sixth round draft pick in 2023! Details 👉 https://t.co/vika4g6D1H pic.twitter.com/MIRnOLXq91 — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) December 31, 2021