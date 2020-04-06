Raiders’ Hayes signs AHL contract with Vegas Golden Knights’ affiliate

Prince Albert Raiders captain Zack Hayes has signed an American Hockey League contract with the Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate based in Henderson, Nev.

Hayes, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound product of Calgary, Alta., captained the Raiders to their second-straight East Division title during the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season. Posting 23 points (7G-16A) in 60 games, Hayes also recorded a pair of power-play goals and a pair of game-winning goals.

During the 2018-19 WHL season, Hayes won a WHL Championship with the Raiders while also recording 27 points (3G-24A) to mark career-best totals in both assists and points. Overall, Hayes appeared in 272 WHL regular season games, posting 79 points (15G-64A), including two power-play goals and four game-winning goals. In 30 WHL playoff games, the 20-year-old Hayes recorded five points (1G-4A).

The Raiders originally chose Hayes in the ninth round, 184th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

