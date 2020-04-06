MENU
April 6, 2020

Raiders’ Hayes signs AHL contract with Vegas Golden Knights’ affiliate

Robert Murray
Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia

 

Prince Albert Raiders captain Zack Hayes has signed an American Hockey League contract with the Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate based in Henderson, Nev.

Hayes, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound product of Calgary, Alta., captained the Raiders to their second-straight East Division title during the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season. Posting 23 points (7G-16A) in 60 games, Hayes also recorded a pair of power-play goals and a pair of game-winning goals.

During the 2018-19 WHL season, Hayes won a WHL Championship with the Raiders while also recording 27 points (3G-24A) to mark career-best totals in both assists and points. Overall, Hayes appeared in 272 WHL regular season games, posting 79 points (15G-64A), including two power-play goals and four game-winning goals. In 30 WHL playoff games, the 20-year-old Hayes recorded five points (1G-4A).

The Raiders originally chose Hayes in the ninth round, 184th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

