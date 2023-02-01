Raiders forward Ritchie named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie has been named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the month of January.

Ritchie totalled a team-leading 12 points (7G-5A) over his 12 appearances with Prince Albert this past month, leading all WHL first-year players with seven goals.

The product of Calgary, Alta. began his month with a two-goal outing January 1 at Regina before closing out January with a tally in the Raiders’ 6-3 victory at Victoria January 31.

The 16-year-old collected three multi-point games over the course of January including back-to-back two-point outings January 13 versus Seattle and January 14 at Edmonton.

The 5-foot-10, 157-pound forward sits in a third-place tie among 16-year-old WHL skaters with 28 points during the 2022-23 regular season.

Originally selected by Prince Albert with the 14th-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Ritchie has compiled 12 goals and 16 assists from his 38 career WHL appearances.

Ryder Ritchie and the Prince Albert Raiders are next in action Wednesday, February 1 when they pay a visit to the Vancouver Giants (7:00 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).