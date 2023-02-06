Raiders defenceman Kosior named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Landon Kosior has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 5, 2023.

The 20-year-old blueliner put up eight points (3G-5A) over four road appearances for the Raiders this past week, leading all WHL skaters in scoring and helping Prince Albert to a 3-2-0-0 record during their B.C. Division swing.

The product of Regina, Sask. began his week with a four-point performance Tuesday, January 31, scoring a short-handed goal and adding three assists in the Raiders’ 6-3 win at Victoria.

The following evening, Kosior put up a goal and an assist as Prince Albert defeated Vancouver 4-1, earning his second consecutive First Star nod in the process.

Kosior recorded a third multi-point game Friday, February 3 at Kamloops, scoring once, adding an assist and earning Third Star honours before his Club wrapped up its B.C. Division road trip with a setback in Kelowna Saturday, February 4.

He begins the week ranked second among WHL defencemen with 15 goals, while holding a share of the lead among League rearguards with nine power-play markers.

Kosior was originally signed by the Raiders in September of 2019 and has amassed 114 points (42G-72A) over 194 career regular season appearances with the Club.

Landon Kosior and the Prince Albert Raiders are next in action Friday, February 10 when they pay a visit to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, InnovationPlex).