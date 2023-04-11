Raiders coach Truitt to lead Canada’s entry at 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship

Prince Albert Raiders head coach Jeff Truitt will lead Canada’s entry at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, slated for April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

Hockey Canada announced its staff for the event Tuesday morning. Truitt will make his Hockey Canada head coaching debut at the event after previously winning gold and silver medals as a video coach at the 2005 and 2004 IIHF World Junior Championships, respectively.

Former WHL and Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year Justin Pogge has also been named to Canada’s staff as a goaltending consultant. The former Prince George Cougars and Calgary Hitmen netminder recently completed his 17th season of professional hockey with Wolfsburg Grizzly Adams of the German DEL.

“We are very excited to unveil our coaching and support staff for the upcoming world championship, as we believe this group provides important experience from the Canadian Hockey League and internationally,” Hockey Canada director of player personnel, and former Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan Millar said. “We know the athletes will benefit greatly from their leadership as we compete for a gold medal in Switzerland.”

The support staff for Canada’s entry at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship includes Edmonton Oil Kings athletic therapist Jimmy McKnight, Victoria Royals team physician Dr. Michael Conrad and Victoria Royals education consultant Nic Renyard.

Canada opens the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 20 at 6:30 a.m. MT. It will also take on Germany on April 21, Slovakia on April 23 and Czechia on April 24 to round out the preliminary round before the tournament wraps up with the bronze and gold medal games on April 30. TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada’s official broadcast partners, will broadcast select tournament games, including all Team Canada games.