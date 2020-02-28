Raiders & CMHA Prince Albert set to host fourth annual mental health awareness game

The Prince Albert Raiders have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association, Prince Albert Branch for their fourth annual mental heath awareness game on Sunday, March 1 at 6 p.m (CT). when the Raiders take on the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Art Hauser Centre.

The game-day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk in the Johnny Bower Lobby where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Prince Albert

Videos featuring Raiders players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Prince Albert

This mental health awareness game is part of the Raiders’ ongoing partnership with CMHA Prince Albert and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets, and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

Tickets for the game are still available. For ticket information, visit the Raiders Office and raiderhockey.com.

Read more about the CMHA and Talk Today here.