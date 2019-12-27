Raiders & Broncos make swap of 18-year-old forwards

The last two Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions have come together on a deal to kick off the thawing of the Western Hockey League’s trade freeze.

Heading to the Raiders is 18-year-old forward Matthew Culling while the Broncos have acquired 18-year-old forward Cole Nagy.

“We know Matthew very well,” said Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt. “He provides speed and tenacity in our lineup and can support our secondary scoring. Matthew was also part of the Regina Pat Canadians’ championship team at the 2017 Mac’s AAA Midget World Invitational Tournament.”

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound product of Regina, Sask., Culling joins the division-leading Raiders. This season, Culling has posted four points (3G-1A) in 31 games. Last season, Culling set career-best totals with 21 points (11G-10A) in 68 games.

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in 10th round, 203rd overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Culling has 25 points (14G-11A) in 104 WHL regular season games for his career in the league.

Heading the other way in the deal is Nagy. A 6-foot-6, 199-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask., Nagy has recorded four points (2G-2A) in 25 games this season with the Raiders, with one of those goals coming on the power play. Originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the sixth round, 120th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Nagy has appeared in 27 WHL regular season games for his WHL career, posting the same offensive totals.

Nagy also appeared in one game during the 2019 WHL Playoffs with the Raiders during their WHL Championship run.

The Raiders return from their holiday break to host the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, December 27 (7:00 p.m. CT) at the Art Hauser Centre. The Broncos will also be at home, hosting the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, December 27 (7:00 p.m. CT) at the Innovation Credit Union i-plex.

NEWS: The Broncos have acquired Cole Nagy (01) from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for Matthew Culling (01). Details: https://t.co/4wC7hSDlmb 📸: Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia pic.twitter.com/nOFoh2EL8o — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) December 27, 2019