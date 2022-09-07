Raiders, Blades open WHL pre-season at Big River First Nation

The Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades kicked off the 2022-23 WHL pre-season Tuesday at the grand opening of the Jim Neilson Sports Complex at Big River First Nation, Sask.

Ryder Ritchie, Zach Wilson and Jesiah Bennett each scored a pair of goals for Prince Albert as the Raiders doubled the Blades 6-3 in a contest and celebration in the community, which is located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

Thank you Big River First Nation and The family of Jim Neilson for inviting us to join you on your special day! @BladesHockey 🪶 🪶 🪶 https://t.co/4NH5FtY7DH — Wacey Rabbit (@WaceyRabbit20) September 7, 2022

“It’s wonderful,” Robert Rabbitskin with Big River Band Council told PANow.com. “Everyone is happy, everyone is out and about, having a burger or a snack. We’ve got door prizes, we’ve got the big game happening here. It’s wonderful.”

Thank you Big River First Nation for the hospitality over the last three days. We hope the game on the ice was worth the hard work. Signed, The Raiders. pic.twitter.com/3gAAIfrdiL — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) September 7, 2022

For your generosity, kindness, and hospitality, thank you to the people of Big River First Nation for an unforgettable experience. pic.twitter.com/qYLmXARdTO — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) September 7, 2022

The $45-million facility features a 1,500 seat arena and school and is named after the late Jim Neilson, who spent 16 seasons in the NHL, 12 of which came as a member of the New York Rangers.