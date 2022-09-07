MENU
September 7, 2022

Raiders, Blades open WHL pre-season at Big River First Nation

The Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades kicked off the 2022-23 WHL pre-season Tuesday at the grand opening of the Jim Neilson Sports Complex at Big River First Nation, Sask.

Ryder Ritchie, Zach Wilson and Jesiah Bennett each scored a pair of goals for Prince Albert as the Raiders doubled the Blades 6-3 in a contest and celebration in the community, which is located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

“It’s wonderful,” Robert Rabbitskin with Big River Band Council told PANow.com. “Everyone is happy, everyone is out and about, having a burger or a snack. We’ve got door prizes, we’ve got the big game happening here. It’s wonderful.”

The $45-million facility features a 1,500 seat arena and school and is named after the late Jim Neilson, who spent 16 seasons in the NHL, 12 of which came as a member of the New York Rangers.

