Raiders Athletic Therapist Bartley receives WHL Milestone Award

Prince Albert, Sask. – The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders Athletic Therapist and Equipment Manager Duane Bartley has been honoured with the WHL Milestone Award. Bartley was recognized by WHL Vice President, Hockey, Richard Doerksen in a special ceremony prior to this evening’s game between the Raiders and Moose Jaw Warriors.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to congratulate Duane on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “WHL athletic therapists and equipment managers like Puff work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure players are cared for and ready to compete at the highest level. It takes tremendous commitment to serve in both capacities and we would like to thank Duane for his remarkable service to our League over the past 22 seasons.”

Bartley, more affectionately known as “Puff,” is in the midst of his 22nd season in the WHL. During the 2018-19 campaign, he was a key contributor as the Raiders went on a dramatic run through the WHL Playoffs to claim the Club’s first WHL Championship since 1985.

Hailing from Killarney, Man., Bartley’s first WHL game came during the 2001-02 WHL season.

