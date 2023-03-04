Raiders athletic therapist and equipment manager Bartley hits 1,500 games

Prince Albert Raiders athletic therapist and equipment manager Duane Bartley reached an impressive mark on Friday, March 3, when he worked his 1,500th career WHL game.

Bartley, more affectionately known as “Puff,” is in the midst of his 22nd season. During the 2018-19 campaign, he was a vital contributor as the Raiders went on a dramatic run through the WHL Playoffs to claim the Club’s first WHL Championship since 1985.

“The first thing about Puff is his commitment to the players, his professionalism, and his attention to detail,” said Curtis Hunt, General Manager of the Raiders. “With all of the different programs we have, we ask him to support the tracking of that, and he does such a great job of making sure everything is done, making sure information is put where it needs to be put.

“The whole medical side of the game is his, and he makes sure that our guys are healthy. That’s a big part of what he does. He provides a safe spot for our kids, where they can be kids. They know he’s trustworthy, and eh can support them as they grow and go through some of the stress and anxiety that comes with being a young teen. He’s the constant for so many players, and he’s done it for so many years.”

Hunt and the Raiders recognized Bartley prior to Friday’s home game against the Lethbridge, presenting their longtime athletic therapist with a custom smoker.

“Puff’s care of the players is second to none,” said Peter Anholt, General Manager of the Hurricanes. “I think that shows in his commitment to the Prince Albert Raiders. He has proven year in and year out that his work ethic is second to none.

“We spent a lot of time together and did lots of things away from the rink, too, like sledding and so on. Those were really special moments, because you really get to appreciate his humour and his character. His personality is contagious, and he’s just a really fun guy to be around, but when it’s business, he does a tremendous job of caring for the players.”

Anholt, who previously served as Head Coach of the Raiders from 2002-03 through 2006-07, worked alongside Bartley for those five seasons.

“I love the guy,” said Bruno Campese, Amateur Scout with the Vegas Golden Knights and former GM/Head Coach for the Raiders. “He works so hard and he does so much for the organization. He’s just fun to be around. I can’t say enough good things about him. He was basically a one-man show during my time there. He’s an easy guy to talk to, and every morning I looked forward to getting to the office and sitting down with him and talk about what’s going on. On the road as well, when you’re on the bus, in hotel rooms, and at the rink, you get to know each other pretty well. He’s just a good, hard-working guy who came to the rink every day with a great attitude. He’s one of those people that kept things light when things weren’t going so well.”

Campese, who previously served as General Manager of the Raiders from 2010-11 through 2014-15, worked alongside Bartley for those five seasons.