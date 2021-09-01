Raiders announce changes to Hockey Operations staff

Prince Albert, Sask. – The Prince Albert Raiders have named Bruno Zarrillo the Club’s new Director of Player Personnel, replacing Curt Brownlee effective immediately.

“We thank Curt for his time as a Prince Albert Raider,” said Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt. “He was a big part of our championship team and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Zarrillo has been with the Prince Albert Raiders as a scout for more than a decade. During his playing career, the product of Winnipeg, Man. suited up professionally in Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, winning the Italian Championship in 1990, 1995, 1996, and 2004

Zarrillo also captured the NLA title as a member of SC Bern, and won the 1999 Spengler Cup as a member of German side Kölner Haie.

Zarrillo also represented Italy numerous times on the international stage, appearing in more than 200 games for the National Team. He competed in 11 World Championships in the Elite and First Division, as well as the 1992, 1994, and 1998 Winter Olympic Games.

Since returning to Canada, Zarrillo has been instrumental in hockey development in Winnipeg, running Bruno Zarrillo Hockey Academy camps for 15 years. He was inducted into the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.