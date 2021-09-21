Raiders, Americans swing one-for-one deal

The Prince Albert Raiders acquired goaltender Ronin Geraghty from the Tri-City Americans Tuesday in exchange for centre Ivan Kedrov.

Geraghty, a 17-year-old product of Burnaby, B.C., made five appearances as a 15-year-old for Tri-City during the 2019-20 WHL season. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound netminder was originally listed by the Americans in May of 2019.

16-year-old Kedrov, who hails from Calgary, Alta., was selected by the Raiders in the sixth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He had a goal and three assists in three games for the CBHA Blackhawks of the Alberta Elite Hockey League’s U16 division during the 2020-21 season.

“Ivan is a hard-working power forward with good offensive instincts,” said Americans general manager Bob Tory. “He is a player we had interest in during his draft season. He adds depth to our younger forward group.”

