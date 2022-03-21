Raiders alumnus Usau signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed former Prince Albert Raiders forward Ilya Usau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal was announced by Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois Sunday.

The 20-year-old spent the 2019-20 WHL season with the Raiders, tallying 52 points (22G-30A) in 58 games while winning the Club’s Rookie of the Year award.

He has spent the past two seasons with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL, appearing in 96 games.

Usau collected 26 points (9G-17A) in 40 outings during the 2021-22 campaign.

Internationally, Usau has competed at the IIHF World Junior Championship and Olympic qualifying events with Belarus.