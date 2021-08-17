Raiders acquire Sorensen from Rebels

Prince Albert, Sask. – The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired 19-year-old centre Keaton Sorensen from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a conditional ninth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Sorensen signed with the Rebels during the 2017-18 season. The 5-foot-10, 161-pound centreman has played two seasons with the Rebels, scoring 16 points (7G-9A) across the two campaigns.

“We have always liked Keaton’s skillset,” said Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt. “We think a change of scenery can spark the offence he displayed at the U18 level.”

Prior to his time in the WHL, the product of Red Deer, Alta., played two seasons at Notre Dame in the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League, totaling 53 goals and 48 assists in 85 contests. Sorensen led the SMAAAHL in goals (33) during the 2018-19 season, helping the Hounds to a league title.