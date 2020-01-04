Raiders acquire Karki from Silvertips

The Prince Albert Raiders shored up their goaltending depth Friday night, making a trade with the Everett Silvertips to acquire Keegan Karki.

In exchange, the Silvertips received a fourth-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

“Keegan Karki provided us with results we needed when it came to utilizing our goaltending depth at critical junctures of the schedule,” said Silvertips general manager Garry Davidson. “This transaction gives him a new opportunity in Prince Albert and we thank him for his efforts as a Silvertip goaltender this season.”

Signed to a WHL Standard Player Agreement in May 2019, Karki has provided strong early results as the Silvertips battled for the top spot in the U.S. Division and Western Conference. With the addition of Braden Holt to the roster and impending return of Dustin Wolf from the United States’ National Junior Team, the Silvertips elected to deal from a position of depth.

“We have watched Keegan very closely over the past month,” said Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt. “We like his size, his athleticism, and we believe he has great pro potential.

“We feel he is just coming into his own.”

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound product of Sartell, Min., the 19-year-old Karki has posted an 8-1-1-1 record in 14 games during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Karki also maintained a 3.19 goals-against average and a 0.897 save percentage.

Karki could make his Raider debut as soon as Saturday, January 4 (7:30 p.m. CT) when the Raiders roll into Manitoba’s capital for a date against the Winnipeg ICE.

