September 15, 2021

Raiders acquire goaltender Berry from Thunderbirds

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Brian Liesse

The Prince Albert Raiders added goaltender Jackson Berry from the Seattle Thunderbirds via trade Wednesday afternoon.

In exchange for the 19-year-old netminder, the Thunderbirds receive a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Berry, a product of Chestermere, Alta. suited up in 13 games for the Thunderbirds in the 2020-21 season, posting a 4-8-0-1 record with a 3.59 goals-against average and a 0.878 save percentage.

“Jackson went into Seattle last year and we thought performed very well in a tough circumstance,” said Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt. “We’re excited to add him to our roster and give him the opportunity to compete for a roster position.”

“We’d like to thank Jackson for his time with the Seattle Thunderbirds,” said Seattle general manager Bil La Forge. “He came in last year and provided quality goaltending under some unique circumstances. This is a good opportunity for him to continue his WHL career.”

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Berry made his WHL debut with the Warriors in January of 2020, appearing in five games during the 2019-20 season.

