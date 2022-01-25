Quintet of WHL Alumni named to Canadian Olympic hockey roster

Five former WHL players have been named to Hockey Canada’s 25-man roster for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

Hockey Canada unveiled its list of players Tuesday morning.

Forwards Adam Cracknell (Kootenay ICE, 2002-2006), Landon Ferraro (Red Deer Rebels, Everett Silvertips, 2007-2011) Adam Tambellini (Calgary Hitmen, 2014-2015) and Jordan Weal (Regina Pats, 2007-2012) will be joined by defenceman Tyler Wotherspoon (Portland Winterhawks, 2009-2013).

“We are proud to unveil the 25 players that have been nominated to represent Team Canada in Beijing. We know these athletes will represent our country with a tremendous amount of pride as they compete for an Olympic gold medal,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. “Hockey Canada wishes to extend its congratulations to the players and their families on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic Team. We know Canadians across the country and around the world will join us in cheering on the team at Beijing 2022.”

In addition, goaltender Justin Pogge (Prince George Cougars, Calgary Hitmen, 2003-2006) has been named as a reserve player for the Canadian roster.

A trio of WHL alumni were previously named to the Canadian management team and coaching staff, led by general manager Shane Doan (Kamloops Blazers, 1992-1995).

Nolan Baumgartner (Kamloops Blazers, 1992-1996) and Tyler Dietrich (Moose Jaw Warriors, Medicine Hat Tigers, Everett Silvertips, 2000-2005) will serve as assistant coaches.

The team opened an eight-day training camp Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, and will face the Swiss in a pre-tournament game February 1.

Canada opens preliminary action at the Winter Games February 10 versus Germany.