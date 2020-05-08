Quinn Mantei signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Brandon Wheat Kings

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to announce their first-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, Quinn Mantei of Weyburn, Sask., has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement with the hockey club.

Taken 13th overall on April 22, Mantei is one of 11 prospects selected by Brandon in this year’s draft and the first to sign an agreement.

“We’re excited for Quinn and we’re excited for our organization,” says Darren Ritchie, General Manager of the Wheat Kings. “We’re adding a great hockey player and someone who we’ve identified as being a great person off the ice as well. We’re happy for Quinn and his family to become part of the Wheat Kings family”.

Mantei, a 5-foot-10, 151-pound defenceman with the Weyburn Whitecap Wings of the Saskatchewan AA Hockey League, amassed 52 points (22G-30A) in 30 games played last season. He also added 37 penalty minutes and his 52 points was the third highest total on his team who went 16-13-1-1 during 2019-2020. He was also called up to play seven games in the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

When asked about the signing, Mantei says he’s thrilled to joining a WHL club like the Wheat Kings.

“I’m super excited, for sure. It’s exciting to be part of such a great organization, with such great alumni and so many good players. So far everybody has been very welcoming.

Now I think I just have to work to get to that next level and this gives me something to look forward to. It’s going to be something more to play for and work towards this upcoming season.”

Mantei, born April 23, 2005, skated for the Weyburn Wings Bantam AA team during the previous 2018-19 season as well.