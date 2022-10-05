Quartet of veteran WHL defencemen named team captains

A quartet of high-profile defencemen have recently been named captains of their respective WHL squads.

The Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars and Spokane Chiefs have all tabbed veteran blueliners to lead their Clubs during the 2022-23 season; the list includes a trio of NHL prospects including two first-round NHL Draft selections.

In Moose Jaw, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk takes over the reins as team captain from fellow blueliner Daemon Hunt. Mateychuk, from Dominion City, Man., began his reign as Warriors captain Friday in a 4-3 victory versus the Prince Albert Raiders. He was selected 12th-overall by the Blue Jackets in the most recent NHL Draft this past July.

Captain Denton Mateychuk had 3 assists in his return for Moose Jaw, leading the boys to a 4-3 win over the Raiders and was the Warrior of the Game pic.twitter.com/lmxH9u2Vu7 — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) October 1, 2022

The Raiders, meantime, named Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan as their new captain Tuesday. Allan, from Davidson, Sask., is expected to don the ‘C’ for the first time Wednesday night when his Prince Albert squad plays host to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. MT, Art Hauser Centre). Allan takes over the Raiders captaincy from WHL Graduate Reece Vitelli.

Nolan Allan has been named our captain for the 2022-23 regular season! Evan Herman, Landon Kosior, and Carson Latimer have been named alternates.https://t.co/PxdTjeNV1k pic.twitter.com/T9CvL3WN9D — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) October 4, 2022

After scoring 15 goals from the blue line in 2021-22, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ethan Samson has been named the new captain of the Prince George Cougars. Samson, who hails from Delta, B.C., scored in his first game as Cougars captain, a 6-3 victory versus the Kelowna Rockets this past Friday. He inherits the Prince George captaincy from WHL Graduate Jonny Hooker.

In Spokane, the Chiefs have named 20-year-old rearguard Raegan Wiles as team captain; the Calgarian wore the ‘C’ for the first time as a Spokane Chief this past Saturday in a 4-2 setback versus the Kamloops Blazers. Wiles collected a career-best 27 points from the blueline for Spokane in 2021-22, and takes over the Chiefs captaincy from WHL Graduate Bear Hughes.