QMJHL confirms Mario Cecchini as Commissioner

The President of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Board of Members, Richard Létourneau, today confirmed the hiring of Mario Cecchini as Commissioner.

“Following an exhaustive executive search, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Board of Members is very pleased to confirm the hiring of Mario Cecchini as Commissioner,” shared Richard Létourneau. “Mr. Cecchini is a very accomplished businessman with vast amounts of experience in sports and media. He has been the President of several reputable organizations. He will undoubtedly be an important asset for the League going forward and we are extremely pleased to welcome him.”

“I am looking forward to the start of my mandate and I am excited to join the team. I would like to thank the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Board of Members for their confidence,” commented Mr. Cecchini. “The QMJHL represents more than 50 years of elite player development, including some of the biggest stars in the history of the National Hockey League. But above all, it is an incredible school of life that offers players all the tools they need to develop in sports, academics and as individuals. Several excellent programs have been put in place. In the coming years, we will have the opportunity with the resources in place to see how we can improve and better communicate them.”

Due to involvement of Mr. Cecchini with the impending sale of the Montreal Alouettes, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will announce the date of the introductory press conference in the coming days.

Interim Commissioner Martin Lavallée will continue to act as Commissioner until the first day in office of Mr. Cecchini, which is scheduled for May 8, 2023.