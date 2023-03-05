QMJHL Commissioner steps down

Today, the Executive Committee of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) was informed of the immediate resignation of Commissioner Gilles Courteau.

The Committee, on behalf of the QMJHL, thanks Mr. Courteau for his commitment to the advancement of hockey in Quebec and the Maritimes.

Mr. Martin Lavallée, the current assistant to the commissioner, will assume the position of Interim Commissioner of the QMJHL. The recruitment process for the appointment of a new commissioner began in recent weeks. This process, which is in its final stages, continues and an announcement will be made at a later date.

The League’s owners will be meeting in the next few hours to discuss the next steps, including actions to be taken concerning player safety.