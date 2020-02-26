Prince George Cougars & CMHA to hold Talk Today game Wednesday

The Prince George Cougars have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Prince George for a mental health awareness game on Wednesday, February 26 (7 p.m. PT) when the Cougars take on the Kelowna Rockets at the CN Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Prince George

Videos featuring Cougars players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Prince George

Mental health signs for fans to write on and show in unison at a designated stoppage in play

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Prince George Cougar’s ongoing partnership with CMHA Prince George and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

Tickets for the game are still available, starting at just $13 any age. For ticket information, contact TicketsNorth.ca.

Read more about Talk Today and the CMHA here.