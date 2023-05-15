Predators prospect Schaefer named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending May 14, 2023.

The Nashville Predators prospect recorded four points (3G-1A) over his three outings this past week, helping the Thunderbirds reach the WHL Championship Series for the second consecutive year in the process.

The product of Spruce Grove, Alta. began his week Monday, May 8 with a goal and five shots on goal as Seattle claimed the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien, earning a 4-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers in Game 6 of the series.

In Game 1 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Friday, May 12, Schaefer scored, and registered a game-high six shots on goal in a 3-2 Thunderbirds setback versus the Winnipeg ICE.

The following evening, the 19-year-old extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, adding an assist as Seattle evened the WHL Championship Series with a 4-2 win at Winnipeg. His goal stood up as the game-winner.

In 16 post-season appearances this spring, Schaefer has collected 16 points (8G-8A), including two game-winning markers.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the eighth round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Schaefer has totalled 159 points (74G-85A) in 187 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound forward was selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers; his NHL rights were dealt to the Nashville Predators in February of 2023.

Reid Schaefer and the Seattle Thunderbirds continue the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien versus the Winnipeg ICE with Game 3, scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 in Kent, Wash. (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center, TSN, Fox13+). The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.